GreenLight Biosciences Holdings Inc. (GRNA) Price Performance: Is It Undervalued or Overvalued?

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The metric has seen a significant loss of -83.36% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -83.64%. Over the past 30 days, the price of GRNA has leaped by -38.44%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.39%.

The stock of GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) is currently priced at $0.20. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $0.2111 after opening at $0.18. The day’s lowest price was $0.18 before the stock closed at $0.18.

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $8.34 on 06/03/22 and the lowest value was $0.18 on 05/24/23.

52-week price history of GRNA Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s current trading price is -97.65% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 11.03%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$0.18 and $8.34. The GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.78 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.4 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

GreenLight Biosciences Holdings (GRNA) has experienced a quarterly decline of -65.39% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 30.22M and boasts a workforce of 262 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.5939, with a change in price of -0.9837. Similarly, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings recorded 336,683 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -83.36%.

GRNA’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GRNA stands at 1.13. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.50.

GRNA Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, GreenLight Biosciences Holdings’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 4.84%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 13.15%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.48% and 3.49%, respectively.