Genius Sports Limited (GENI) Stock: The Story of a 52-Week Stock Range

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Genius Sports Limited’s current trading price is -5.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 150.00%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $2.20 and $5.82. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Communication Services reached around 1.78 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.12 million over the last three months.

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has a current stock price of $5.50. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $5.645 after opening at $5.49. The stock’s low for the day was $5.295, and it eventually closed at $5.28.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Genius Sports Limited had a pretty favorable run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $5.82 on 01/27/23, while the lowest price during the same period was $2.20 on 07/14/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Genius Sports Limited (GENI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 13.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.30B and boasts a workforce of 2100 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.61, with a change in price of +1.93. Similarly, Genius Sports Limited recorded 1,039,920 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +54.06%.

How GENI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GENI stands at 0.01. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GENI Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Genius Sports Limited over the last 50 days is presently at 93.08%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 92.80%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 88.63% and 87.84%, respectively.

GENI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 54.06% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 10.89%. The price of GENI fallen by 53.20% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.85%.