Genesco Inc. (GCO) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Genesco Inc.’s current trading price is -69.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -30.81%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $29.18 and $66.42 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.73 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.2 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Genesco Inc. (GCO) is $20.19. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $23.15 after an opening price of $23.15. The stock briefly fell to $19.47 before ending the session at $29.77.

Genesco Inc. saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $66.42 on 08/16/22, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $29.18 on 05/25/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Genesco Inc. (GCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -54.72% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 265.70M and boasts a workforce of 13300 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 39.83, with a change in price of -25.83. Similarly, Genesco Inc. recorded 183,503 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -56.13%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GCO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.07.

GCO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Genesco Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 3.83%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 4.62%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 9.20% and 9.86%, respectively.

GCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -56.13% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -61.76%. The price of GCO leaped by -42.00% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -35.93%.