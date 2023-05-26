General Motors Company (GM) Stock: Navigating Market Highs and Lows in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. General Motors Company’s current trading price is -24.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.89%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $30.33 and $43.63 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 6.91 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 14.31 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for General Motors Company (GM) is $33.03. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $32.635 after an opening price of $32.16. The stock briefly fell to $32.13 before ending the session at $32.41.

General Motors Company saw a rather unpredictable run in, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $43.63 on 02/16/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $30.33 on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

General Motors Company (GM) has experienced a quarterly decline of -15.99% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.39B and boasts a workforce of 167000 employees.

General Motors Company: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 14 analysts are rating General Motors Company as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 12 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 36.20, with a change in price of -0.69. Similarly, General Motors Company recorded 14,871,661 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -2.05%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GM stands at 1.64. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.11.

GM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, General Motors Company’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 30.57%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 58.46%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 39.75% and 43.91%, respectively.

GM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -1.83% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -17.66%. The price of GM fallen by 0.93% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 1.12%.