GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current trading price is -9.07% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.68%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $53.00 and $87.83. The company, active in the Healthcare sector, saw a trading volume of around 3.08 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 1.94 million observed over the last three months.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has a current stock price of $79.86. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $80.06 after opening at $76.53. The stock’s low for the day was $75.61, and it eventually closed at $76.53.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has experienced a quarterly rise of 6.47% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.47B and boasts a workforce of 50000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 74.77, with a change in price of +21.48. Similarly, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. recorded 2,762,370 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +36.79%.

How GEHC’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GEHC stands at 1.53. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.53.

GEHC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. over the last 50 days is at 41.22%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 74.93%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.12% and 43.84%, respectively.

GEHC Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 36.79% this year. The price of GEHC leaped by -0.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.21%.