EQR’s Stock Market Pendulum: Swinging Between Gains and Losses

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -0.07%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -5.68%. Over the last 30 days, the price of EQR has leaped by -4.61%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.05%.

At present, Equity Residential (EQR) has a stock price of $58.96. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $60.03 after an opening price of $59.87. The day’s lowest price was $58.86, and it closed at $59.47.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Equity Residential’s market performance has been unstable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $80.89 on 08/18/22 and a low of $54.60 for the same time frame on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of EQR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Equity Residential’s current trading price is -27.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.99%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$54.60 and $80.89. The Equity Residential’s shares, which operate in the Real Estate, saw a trading volume of around 0.55 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.72 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Equity Residential (EQR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.13% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 22.49B and boasts a workforce of 2400 employees.

Equity Residential: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Equity Residential as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 16 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 2 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 61.38, with a change in price of +0.11. Similarly, Equity Residential recorded 2,044,878 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.19%.

EQR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for EQR stands at 0.66. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.66.

EQR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Equity Residential’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 46.38%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.29%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 8.04% and 13.74%, respectively.