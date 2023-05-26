Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Dorian LPG Ltd.’s current trading price is -0.37% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 121.60%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $10.98 and $24.42. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.8 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 0.62 million over the last 3 months.

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) stock is currently valued at $24.33. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $25.56 after opening at $24.32. The stock briefly dropped to $24.10 before ultimately closing at $23.32.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Dorian LPG Ltd. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $24.42 on 05/25/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $10.98 on 09/23/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.46% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 928.43M and boasts a workforce of 79 employees.

Dorian LPG Ltd.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Dorian LPG Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.89, with a change in price of +5.38. Similarly, Dorian LPG Ltd. recorded 644,968 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.39%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for LPG stands at 0.75. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.69.

LPG Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Dorian LPG Ltd. over the last 50 days is 80.70%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 72.91%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 74.60% and 81.25%, respectively.

LPG Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 40.56%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 35.89%. The price of LPG increased 17.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.13%.