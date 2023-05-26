DexCom Inc. (DXCM) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. DexCom Inc.’s current trading price is -9.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 71.33%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $66.89 and $126.44 The company’s shares, which are part of the Healthcare sector, had a trading volume of approximately 2.46 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 2.15 million over the last three months.

The stock price for DexCom Inc. (DXCM) currently stands at $114.61. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $116.66 after starting at $116.66. The stock’s lowest price was $112.27 before closing at $116.73.

DexCom Inc. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $126.44 on 04/27/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $66.89 on 06/16/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

DexCom Inc. (DXCM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 4.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 45.15B and boasts a workforce of 7500 employees.

DexCom Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 16 analysts are rating DexCom Inc. as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 114.53, with a change in price of +1.37. Similarly, DexCom Inc. recorded 2,345,636 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.21%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DXCM stands at 0.91. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.56.

DXCM Stock Stochastic Average

DexCom Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 23.87%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 20.97%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 16.84% and 20.34%, respectively.

DXCM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 1.21%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 3.24%. The price of DXCM leaped by -8.26% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -3.71%.