Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) Stock: A Comprehensive 52-Week Review

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. Cushman & Wakefield plc’s current trading price is -59.58% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 8.09%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $7.16 and $19.15. The company, active in the Real Estate sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.93 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 2.55 million observed over the last three months.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) currently has a stock price of $7.74. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $7.88 after opening at $7.77. The lowest recorded price for the day was $7.46 before it closed at $7.82.

The market performance of Cushman & Wakefield plc has been somewhat unstable. Over the past year, the company’s stock achieved a high of $19.15 on 05/27/22, with the lowest value for the same timeframe being $7.16, recorded on 05/09/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has experienced a quarterly decline of -40.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.81B and boasts a workforce of 52000 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield plc

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating Cushman & Wakefield plc as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 11.34, with a change in price of -4.72. Similarly, Cushman & Wakefield plc recorded 2,370,945 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -37.88%.

How CWK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CWK stands at 1.96. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.93.

CWK Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Cushman & Wakefield plc over the last 50 days is at 15.70%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 19.41%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.88% and 28.16%, respectively.

CWK Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -37.88%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -30.52%. Over the last 30 days, the price of CWK has leaped by -13.33%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.56%.