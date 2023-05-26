COLD Stock: A Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast

The present stock price for Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) is $28.95. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $29.135 after an opening price of $29.10. The stock briefly fell to $28.71 before ending the session at $28.97.

In terms of market performance, Americold Realty Trust Inc. had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $32.82 on 07/29/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $21.49 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of COLD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s current trading price is -11.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 34.71%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $21.49 to $32.82. In the Real Estate sector, the Americold Realty Trust Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.1.53 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Americold Realty Trust Inc. (COLD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -2.62% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.78B and boasts a workforce of 16275 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Americold Realty Trust Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Americold Realty Trust Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 29.58, with a change in price of +0.49. Similarly, Americold Realty Trust Inc. recorded 1,369,946 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +1.72%.

Examining COLD’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COLD stands at 0.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.84.

COLD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Americold Realty Trust Inc. over the last 50 days is 46.71%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 19.09%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 20.51% and 27.68%, respectively.

COLD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The index has shown a price gain of 2.26% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -1.80%. The price of COLD leaped by -0.14% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.43%.