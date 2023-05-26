Can Tractor Supply Company Bounce Back? 52-Week Performance and Analyst Predictions

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has a current stock price of $212.02. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $218.36 after opening at $218.36. The stock’s low for the day was $212.53, and it eventually closed at $213.86.

Tractor Supply Company’s stock market performance has been consistent. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was recorded at $251.17 on 04/21/23, with the lowest value being $181.22 on 09/30/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of TSCO Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Tractor Supply Company’s current trading price is -15.59% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 17.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $181.22 and $251.17. Shares of the company, which operates in the Consumer Cyclical sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.52 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 1.03 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.56% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 24.09B and boasts a workforce of 24000 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Tractor Supply Company

As of right now, 20 analysts are rating Tractor Supply Company as a BUY, 3 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 11 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 231.09, with a change in price of -10.96. Similarly, Tractor Supply Company recorded 1,058,005 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -4.91%.

TSCO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TSCO stands at 0.86. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.85.

TSCO Stock Stochastic Average

Tractor Supply Company’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 6.71%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 7.69%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 6.03% and 4.52%, respectively.

TSCO Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -5.76% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -6.09%. The price of TSCO leaped by -11.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -5.45%.