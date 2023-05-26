Baozun Inc. (BZUN) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Baozun Inc.’s current trading price is -68.24% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 12.61%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $3.41 and $12.09 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Cyclical sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.92 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.47 million over the last three months.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) stock is currently valued at $3.84. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $4.3185 after opening at $4.10. The stock briefly dropped to $3.81 before ultimately closing at $4.25.

Baozun Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $12.09 on 06/08/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $3.41 on 11/09/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -36.42% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 231.97M and boasts a workforce of 7588 employees.

Baozun Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Baozun Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.86, with a change in price of -1.46. Similarly, Baozun Inc. recorded 635,018 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -27.55%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for BZUN stands at 0.37. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

BZUN Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Baozun Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 1.31%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.19%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 11.36% and 20.73%, respectively.

BZUN Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -27.55%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -4.71%. The price of BZUN decreased -12.33% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -13.71%.