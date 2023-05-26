Automatic Data Processing Inc. Inc. (ADP) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded a decrease of -11.91%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been stronger by -19.69%. The price of ADP decreased -0.20% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.33%.

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) stock is currently valued at $210.40. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $212.10 after opening at $211.81. The stock briefly dropped to $208.81 before ultimately closing at $214.00.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Automatic Data Processing Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $274.92 on 12/13/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $196.61 on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of ADP Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s current trading price is -23.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 7.01%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$196.61 and $274.92. The Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Industrials, saw a trading volume of around 2.07 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 1.82 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) has experienced a quarterly decline of -5.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 86.62B and boasts a workforce of 60000 employees.

Automatic Data Processing Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 2 analysts are rating Automatic Data Processing Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 221.59, with a change in price of -28.46. Similarly, Automatic Data Processing Inc. recorded 1,908,483 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -11.91%.

ADP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ADP stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

ADP Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Automatic Data Processing Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 41.95%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 11.57%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 38.21% and 55.24%, respectively.