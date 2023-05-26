ATTO Stock: Exploring Atento S.A.’s Growth

Atento S.A. (ATTO) currently has a stock price of $1.35. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.67 after opening at $1.07. The lowest recorded price for the day was $1.06 before it closed at $1.01.

Atento S.A.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $13.99 on 06/09/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $0.77 on 05/18/23.

52-week price history of ATTO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Atento S.A.’s current trading price is -90.35% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.22%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $0.77 and $13.99. The Industrials sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 0.7 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 13890.0 over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Atento S.A. (ATTO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -52.96% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 20.33M and boasts a workforce of 140553 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.8998, with a change in price of -2.8800. Similarly, Atento S.A. recorded 26,515 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.09%.

ATTO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Atento S.A. over the last 50 days is at 41.08%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 55.07%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 28.45% and 15.90%, respectively.

ATTO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -68.09%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -75.59%. Over the last 30 days, the price of ATTO has leaped by -28.95%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 70.91%.