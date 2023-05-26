Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -30.75% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 45.39%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $23.09 and $48.48. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.01 million for the day, which was noticeably lower than the average daily share volume of 1.16 million over the last 3 months.

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) is currently priced at $33.57. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $35.61 after opening at $35.51. The day’s lowest price was $33.15 before the stock closed at $35.57.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $48.48 on 08/15/22 and the lowest value was $23.09 on 03/24/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.88% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.59B and boasts a workforce of 397 employees.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 32.39, with a change in price of -6.99. Similarly, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 1,098,020 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -17.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ARWR stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ARWR Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 54.05%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 4.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 20.00% and 30.33% respectively.

ARWR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -17.23% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 13.60%. Over the past 30 days, the price of ARWR has leaped by -5.49%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.47%.