Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Aptinyx Inc.’s current trading price is -90.46% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.00%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $0.05 and $0.74. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Healthcare reached around 0.59 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.59 million over the last three months.

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has a current stock price of $0.07. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $0.07 after opening at $0.07. The stock’s low for the day was $0.07, and it eventually closed at $0.07.

In terms of market performance, Aptinyx Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $0.74 on 07/08/22, while the lowest value was $0.05 on 05/19/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Aptinyx Inc. (APTX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -88.05% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.88M and boasts a workforce of 12 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Aptinyx Inc.

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Aptinyx Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.2636, with a change in price of -0.2898. Similarly, Aptinyx Inc. recorded 3,041,477 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -80.48%.

APTX Stock Stochastic Average

Aptinyx Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 14.11%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 26.03%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 26.62% and 25.07%, respectively.

APTX Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price loss of -75.29% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -74.96%. The price of APTX leaped by -41.25% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 2.62%.