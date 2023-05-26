Apollo Global Management Inc. Inc. (APO) Price Performance and Its Relation to the Tech Industry

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 0.69%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -0.82%. Over the last 30 days, the price of APO has fallen by 4.64%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.77%.

At present, Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has a stock price of $64.23. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $64.565 after an opening price of $63.29. The day’s lowest price was $62.975, and it closed at $62.97.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Apollo Global Management Inc. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $74.63 on 02/08/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $45.62 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of APO Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Apollo Global Management Inc.’s current trading price is -13.94% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 40.79%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$45.62 and $74.63. The Apollo Global Management Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 2.28 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.94 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.37% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 36.38B and boasts a workforce of 2540 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 65.45, with a change in price of +0.44. Similarly, Apollo Global Management Inc. recorded 2,726,169 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +0.69%.

APO’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for APO stands at 0.81. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.81.

APO Stock Stochastic Average

Apollo Global Management Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 81.42%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 76.48%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 72.05% and 79.25%, respectively.