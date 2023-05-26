Anchoring Your Portfolio: Is AI Stock a Safe Harbor?

At present, C3.ai Inc. (AI) has a stock price of $31.58. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $30.6999 after an opening price of $30.50. The day’s lowest price was $27.01, and it closed at $28.41.

C3.ai Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $34.68 on 04/03/23 and the lowest value was $10.16 on 12/28/22.

52-week price history of AI Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. C3.ai Inc.’s current trading price is -8.95% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 210.78%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $10.16 to $34.68. In the Technology sector, the C3.ai Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 22.93 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.21.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

C3.ai Inc. (AI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 42.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.38B and boasts a workforce of 704 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 21.28, with a change in price of +19.98. Similarly, C3.ai Inc. recorded 21,070,689 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +180.49%.

Examining AI’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AI stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

AI Stock Stochastic Average

Today, C3.ai Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 79.71%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.50%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 88.98% and 87.96% respectively.

AI Stock Price Performance Analysis

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 182.17%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 148.82%. Over the last 30 days, the price of AI has fallen by 79.51%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 24.90%.