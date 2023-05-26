Analyzing the Impact of Earnings Reports on Dycom Industries Inc. Inc. (DY) Price Performance

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. The index has shown a price gain of 7.37% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 11.42%. The price of DY fallen by 14.71% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 0.35%.

The present stock price for Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is $100.50. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $100.80 after an opening price of $98.38. The stock briefly fell to $93.27 before ending the session at $97.02.

Dycom Industries Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $122.12 on 11/02/22 and a low of $77.33 for the same time frame on 02/15/23.

52-week price history of DY Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. Dycom Industries Inc.’s current trading price is -17.71% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 29.96%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $77.33 and $122.12. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.73 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.56 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 18.11% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.97B and boasts a workforce of 15410 employees.

Dycom Industries Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Dycom Industries Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 93.20, with a change in price of +6.90. Similarly, Dycom Industries Inc. recorded 513,583 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.37%.

DY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for DY stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.93.

DY Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Dycom Industries Inc. over the last 50 days is 68.76%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 64.37%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 66.01% and 75.88%, respectively.