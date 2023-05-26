America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Inc. (AMX) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 21.62%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 8.29%. The price of AMX increased 4.86% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.05%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) stock is currently valued at $22.14. During the last session, the stock experienced a remarkable rise, reaching $22.025 after opening at $21.09. The stock briefly dropped to $21.09 before ultimately closing at $21.86.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $23.07 on 05/16/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $15.34 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of AMX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s current trading price is -4.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 44.27%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$15.34 and $23.07. The America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s shares, which operate in the Communication Services, saw a trading volume of around 0.51 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.28 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.50% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 71.57B and boasts a workforce of 174959 employees.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.94, with a change in price of +3.86. Similarly, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. recorded 1,433,639 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +21.09%.

AMX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for AMX stands at 1.84. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 1.26.

AMX Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 72.34%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 60.94%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.72% and 45.60%, respectively.