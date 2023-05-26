Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) Stock: Uncovering a 52-Week Range and Trading Volume

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer a wealth of information about its current standing and prospective future performance. Alarum Technologies Ltd.’s current trading price is -48.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 119.17%. The stock’s price range for this time frame has been between $1.46 and $6.21. The trading volume of the company’s shares in the Technology reached around 5.24 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 22680.0 over the last three months.

Currently, the stock price of Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) is $3.20. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $2.1798 after opening at $2.14. The stock touched a low of $2.055 before closing at $2.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Alarum Technologies Ltd.’s stock has had a tumultuous market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $6.21 on 07/11/22, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $1.46 on 03/15/23.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

Alarum Technologies Ltd. (ALAR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 49.53% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 6.77M and boasts a workforce of 52 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for Alarum Technologies Ltd.

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Alarum Technologies Ltd. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.24, with a change in price of +0.81. Similarly, Alarum Technologies Ltd. recorded 70,260 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +31.32%.

ALAR Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Alarum Technologies Ltd. over the last 50 days is presently at 83.71%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 81.25%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 84.60% and 75.68%, respectively.

ALAR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 33.33%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -1.54%. The price of ALAR fallen by 66.66% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 60.80%.