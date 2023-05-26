ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) Stock: 52-Week Performance Showcases Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. ACM Research Inc.’s current trading price is -51.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 80.95%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $5.46 and $20.24. The company, active in the Technology sector, saw a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, considerably lower average daily volume of 0.62 million observed over the last three months.

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) current stock price is $9.88. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $9.94 after opening at $9.57. The stock’s lowest point was $9.515 before it closed at $9.23.

ACM Research Inc.’s stock has seen a rocky market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $20.24 on 08/05/22, and the lowest price during that time was $5.46, recorded on 10/24/22.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

ACM Research Inc. (ACMR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -14.31% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 592.80M and boasts a workforce of 1209 employees.

Decoding Analysts’ Ratings for ACM Research Inc.

As of right now, 5 analysts are rating ACM Research Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 2 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 10.99, with a change in price of +2.17. Similarly, ACM Research Inc. recorded 745,016 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +28.15%.

How ACMR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Affects Financial Health

A company’s financial condition and market reputation can be evaluated using the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio, calculated by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, indicates the proportion of debt a company employs to back its assets in relation to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ACMR stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

ACMR Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of ACM Research Inc. over the last 50 days is at 30.79%. This shows a declinee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 45.20%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 33.33% and 35.20%, respectively.

ACMR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 28.15%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 13.04%. The price of ACMR increased 3.35% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.33%.