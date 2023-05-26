A Tale of Resilience: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. Amid Stock Market Turbulence

Currently, the stock price of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is $27.16. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $28.07 after opening at $26.54. The stock touched a low of $26.05 before closing at $26.60.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $32.34 on 08/08/22, and the lowest price during that time was $15.55, recorded on 03/10/23.

52-week price history of ZNTL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current trading price is -16.02% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 74.66%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $15.55 and $32.34. Shares of the company, which operates in the Healthcare sector, recorded a trading volume of around 2.04 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.68 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) has experienced a quarterly rise of 45.55% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.64B and boasts a workforce of 156 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

As of right now, 10 analysts are rating Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 20.99, with a change in price of +7.02. Similarly, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. recorded 650,362 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +34.86%.

ZNTL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ZNTL stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

ZNTL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 89.08%. This reflects a surge from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 83.11%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 79.64% and 79.85%, respectively.

ZNTL Stock Price Performance Analysis

Depending on how one views it, the stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 34.86%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 26.44%. The price of ZNTL fallen by 26.74% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.76%.