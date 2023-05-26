A Closer Look at Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Stock Gains

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) current stock price is $310.19. During the last trading session, the stock soared, reaching $311.28 after opening at $301.53. The stock’s lowest point was $301.53 before it closed at $300.48.

The stock market performance of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. has been very steady. Over the last year, the company’s stock hit its highest at $381.81 on 02/02/23, while the lowest price during the same time frame was $231.70, recorded on 06/17/22.

52-week price history of ODFL Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.’s current trading price is -18.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.88%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $231.70 and $381.81. Shares of the company, which operates in the Industrials sector, recorded a trading volume of around 1.08 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.72 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) has experienced a quarterly decline of -8.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 34.58B and boasts a workforce of 23471 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Old Dominion Freight Line Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. as a BUY, 1 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 13 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 4 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 329.90, with a change in price of +26.41. Similarly, Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. recorded 764,400 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +9.31%.

ODFL Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ODFL stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.02.

ODFL Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 23.63%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 45.99%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 24.74% and 15.14%, respectively.

ODFL Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Until today this year the stock’s price performance recorded an increase of 9.31%. However, over the last six months, the performance has been weaker by 4.83%. The price of ODFL increased 1.53% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.23%.