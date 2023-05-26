A Closer Look at CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) Stock Gains

The present stock price for CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) is $1.26. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $1.20 after an opening price of $1.20. The stock briefly fell to $1.11 before ending the session at $1.15.

CLPS Incorporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $2.30 on 08/08/22 and the lowest value was $0.99 on 12/02/22.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

52-week price history of CLPS Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. CLPS Incorporation’s current trading price is -45.11% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 27.89%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $0.99 and $2.30. In the Technology sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.79 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 18180.0 over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

CLPS Incorporation (CLPS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -6.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 28.27M and boasts a workforce of 3824 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.2768, with a change in price of +0.2000. Similarly, CLPS Incorporation recorded 30,911 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +18.52%.

Examining CLPS’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for CLPS stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

CLPS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, CLPS Incorporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 81.48%. This is a rise compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 80.77%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 45.69% and 39.14%, respectively.

CLPS Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The index has shown a price gain of 12.50% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 13.56%. The price of CLPS fallen by 15.60% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 5.00%.