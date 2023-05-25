TPI Composites Inc. Inc. (TPIC) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. The metric has seen a significant gain of 12.92% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 7.11%. Over the past 30 days, the price of TPIC has leaped by -7.66%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 7.11%.

The market performance of TPI Composites Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $25.05 on 08/11/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $8.46 on 10/25/22.

52-week price history of TPIC Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. TPI Composites Inc.’s current trading price is -54.30% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 35.34%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $8.46 and $25.05. The trading volume for the Industrials sector company’s shares reached about 0.69 million for the day, which was lower than the average daily volume of 1.15 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -18.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 493.84M and boasts a workforce of 13500 employees.

TPI Composites Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 7 analysts are rating TPI Composites Inc. as a BUY, 2 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 7 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 12.25, with a change in price of +1.84. Similarly, TPI Composites Inc. recorded 927,131 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +19.15%.

TPIC Stock Stochastic Average

Today, TPI Composites Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 56.22%, indicating a decline from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 72.61%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 60.54% and 51.22% respectively.