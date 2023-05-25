The Significance of Moving Averages in Xerox Holdings Corporation Inc. (XRX) Price Performance

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant loss of -8.22% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -13.21%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XRX has leaped by -12.87%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -8.35%.

The stock of Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) is currently priced at $13.40. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $14.62 after opening at $14.61. The day’s lowest price was $14.20 before the stock closed at $14.31.

Xerox Holdings Corporation ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $19.40 on 08/16/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $11.80 on 10/25/22.

52-week price history of XRX Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s current trading price is -30.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 13.56%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$11.80 and $19.40. The Xerox Holdings Corporation’s shares, which operate in the Technology, saw a trading volume of around 1.47 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 1.49 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Xerox Holdings Corporation (XRX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.69% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 2.26B and boasts a workforce of 20300 employees.

Xerox Holdings Corporation: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 0 analyst is rating Xerox Holdings Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 2 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 3 analysts are rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 15.56, with a change in price of -0.97. Similarly, Xerox Holdings Corporation recorded 1,464,529 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -6.61%.

XRX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XRX stands at 0.95. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.79.

XRX Stock Stochastic Average

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 9.92%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 0.42%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 25.32% and 36.66%, respectively.