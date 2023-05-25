The Psychology of Cepton Inc. Inc. (CPTN) Price Performance: Understanding Market Sentiment

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -68.42%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -69.84%. The price of CPTN fallen by 12.64% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.72%.

Currently, the stock price of Cepton Inc. (CPTN) is $0.40. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $0.393 after opening at $0.389. The stock touched a low of $0.3627 before closing at $0.38.

In terms of market performance, Cepton Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $2.76 on 10/06/22, while the lowest value was $0.32 on 04/27/23.

52-week price history of CPTN Stock

A stock’s 52-week price history, including the low and high prices, can offer valuable insights into its current standing and future prospects. Cepton Inc.’s current trading price is -85.47% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 25.46%. The stock’s price range over this timeframe has been between $0.32 and $2.76. The shares of the Technology sector company recorded a trading volume of approximately 1.3 million for the day, which was comparatively higher than the average daily volume of 0.75 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Cepton Inc. (CPTN) has experienced a quarterly decline of -63.54% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 62.50M and boasts a workforce of 143 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.7638, with a change in price of -0.8689. Similarly, Cepton Inc. recorded 573,709 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -68.42%.

CPTN Stock Stochastic Average

Cepton Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is currently at 31.27%. This represents a fall from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 64.60%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 52.67% and 40.49%, respectively.