The NFT Gaming Company Inc.: Weathering Stock Market Storms with 10.11M Market Cap

Currently, the stock price of The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) is $0.81. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $1.04 after opening at $1.01. The stock touched a low of $0.7801 before closing at $1.00.

52-week price history of NFTG Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal a great deal about its present condition and potential future performance. The NFT Gaming Company Inc.’s current trading price is -84.19% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is -4.19%. The stock’s price range during this period has fluctuated between $0.85 and $5.15. Shares of the company, which operates in the Communication Services sector, recorded a trading volume of around 0.92 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.49 million over the last three months.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

The NFT Gaming Company Inc. (NFTG) has experienced a quarterly decline of -68.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.11M and boasts a workforce of 3 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

NFTG Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for NFTG stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

NFTG Stock Stochastic Average

The raw stochastic average for The NFT Gaming Company Inc. over the last 50 days is presently at 2.12%. This reflects a drop from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 9.03%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 38.49% and 44.79%, respectively.

NFTG Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -79.89%. The price of NFTG leaped by -13.00% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -15.18%.