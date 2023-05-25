Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited Inc. (TAK) Price Performance: A Technical Analysis Perspective

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 3.94%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 13.95%. The price of TAK leaped by -3.54% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.97%.

The stock price for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) currently stands at $16.22. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $16.34 after starting at $16.32. The stock’s lowest price was $16.23 before closing at $16.25.

In terms of market performance, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited had a fairly even. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $17.15 on 04/06/23, and the lowest value was recorded at $12.28 on 10/21/22.

52-week price history of TAK Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s current trading price is -5.45% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 32.04%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$12.28 and $17.15. The Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s shares, which operate in the Healthcare, saw a trading volume of around 0.77 million for the day, a figure considerably lower than their average daily volume of 2.35 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.43% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 51.55B and boasts a workforce of 47347 employees.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 8 analysts are rating Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 9 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.19, with a change in price of +0.61. Similarly, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited recorded 2,531,538 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +3.94%.

TAK’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for TAK stands at 0.69. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.64.

TAK Stock Stochastic Average

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 18.34%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 18.92%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 23.12% and 26.53%, respectively.