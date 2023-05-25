Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) Stock: A Year of Declines and Increases

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s current trading price is -2.36% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 352.90%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $37.01 and $171.67 The company’s shares, which are part of the Technology sector, had a trading volume of approximately 1.49 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.73 million over the last three months.

The stock price for Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) currently stands at $167.62. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $167.92 after starting at $159.63. The stock’s lowest price was $158.26 before closing at $161.91.

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $171.67 on 05/19/23 and a low of $37.01 for the same time frame on 07/05/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI) has experienced a quarterly rise of 77.81% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 8.82B and boasts a workforce of 4607 employees.

Super Micro Computer Inc.: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Super Micro Computer Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 1 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 102.38, with a change in price of +85.71. Similarly, Super Micro Computer Inc. recorded 1,656,769 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +104.64%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SMCI stands at 0.11. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.08.

SMCI Stock Stochastic Average

Super Micro Computer Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 95.20%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 94.83%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 91.21% and 91.32%, respectively.

SMCI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been split, with some feeling optimistic and others feeling pessimistic, as it’s been a mixed bag. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 104.17%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 99.76%. The price of SMCI fallen by 79.70% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 8.63%.