Sonos Inc.: A Comprehensive Look at the Stock’s Ups and Downs

Currently, the stock price of Sonos Inc. (SONO) is $14.49. In the most recent trading session, the stock underwent a significant upswing, peaking at $15.09 after opening at $15.06. The stock touched a low of $14.47 before closing at $15.08.

In terms of market performance, Sonos Inc. had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $24.56 on 08/08/22, while the lowest value was $13.65 on 10/13/22.

52-week price history of SONO Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. Sonos Inc.’s current trading price is -40.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 6.15%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $13.65 and $24.56. The Technology sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.56 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 1.84 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Sonos Inc. (SONO) has experienced a quarterly decline of -26.41% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.86B and boasts a workforce of 1844 employees.

Analysts’ Ratings For Sonos Inc.

As of right now, 4 analysts are rating Sonos Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 4 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 19.10, with a change in price of -2.15. Similarly, Sonos Inc. recorded 1,945,029 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.92%.

SONO Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SONO stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

SONO Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Sonos Inc. over the last 50 days is at 0.27%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 0.27%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 1.73% and 2.41%, respectively.

SONO Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -14.26%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -15.46%. The price of SONO leaped by -28.59% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -4.55%.