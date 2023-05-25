SLM Corporation: Rising -24.05% from 52-Week Low, Can the Stock Stay Afloat?

SLM Corporation (SLM) has a current stock price of $15.32. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $15.60 after opening at $15.30. The stock’s low for the day was $15.22, and it eventually closed at $15.36.

In terms of market performance, SLM Corporation had a somewhat inconsistent run in. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $20.17 on 06/07/22, while the lowest value was $10.81 on 03/24/23.

52-week price history of SLM Stock

Analyzing the 52-week price history of a stock, including its high and low prices, can provide valuable insight into its current status and potential future performance. SLM Corporation’s current trading price is -24.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 41.72%. The stock’s price range for this period has remained between $10.81 and $20.17. The Financial sector company’s shares managed to surpass a trading volume of around 2.79 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the shares’ average daily volume of 2.86 million over the last three months.

Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

SLM Corporation (SLM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.95% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 3.81B and boasts a workforce of 1700 employees.

Moving average and trading volume data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 14.67, with a change in price of -1.35. Similarly, SLM Corporation recorded 2,565,597 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -8.10%.

SLM Debt-to-equity ratio analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a valuable metric that offers insight into a company’s financial health and standing in the market. This ratio is calculated by dividing a company’s current total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity. The D/E ratio illustrates the extent of debt a company is utilizing to support its assets in relation to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for SLM stands at 3.50. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 3.50.

SLM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of SLM Corporation over the past 50 days is 88.78%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 76.05%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 77.03% and 78.38%, respectively, over the past 20 days.

SLM Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The index has shown a price loss of -7.71% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -8.04%. The price of SLM fallen by 6.32% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -0.45%.