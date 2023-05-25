QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) Stock: Navigating a Year of Volatility

Investigating a stock’s 52-week price history, covering the range of low and high prices, can provide significant information about its present state and future potential. QuantaSing Group Limited’s current trading price is 37.78% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 185.29%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between $6.66 and $13.79. The company, active in the Consumer Defensive sector, saw a trading volume of around 1.13 million for the day, considerably higher average daily volume of 5430.0 observed over the last three months.

QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) currently has a stock price of $19.00. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $28.9899 after opening at $9.00. The lowest recorded price for the day was $9.00 before it closed at $8.25.

How Financial Performance Impacts Market Capitalization

QuantaSing Group Limited (QSG) has experienced a quarterly rise of 53.23% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 944.11M and boasts a workforce of 2269 employees.

The Role of Moving Averages and Trading Volume in Technical Analysis

QSG Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of QuantaSing Group Limited over the last 50 days is at 55.26%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 55.26%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 32.66% and 21.90%, respectively.

QSG Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 51.76%. Over the last 30 days, the price of QSG has fallen by 74.31%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 123.53%.