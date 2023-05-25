Qualtrics International Inc. Inc. (XM) Price Performance: A Fundamental Analysis Perspective

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. The metric has seen a significant gain of 74.47% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 84.98%. Over the past 30 days, the price of XM has fallen by 1.00%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 0.78%.

The current stock price for Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) is $18.11. The stock experienced a significant increase during the last trading session, reaching $18.14 after opening at $17.94. It dipped to a low of $17.93 before ultimately closing at $17.94.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Qualtrics International Inc.’s stock has seen a smooth market performance. The company’s stock achieved a 1-year high of $18.00 on 05/24/23, and the lowest price during that time was $9.32, recorded on 10/11/22.

52-week price history of XM Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Qualtrics International Inc.’s current trading price is 0.61% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.31%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $9.32 and $18.00. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 11.81 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 4.81 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) has experienced a quarterly rise of 10.36% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 10.98B and boasts a workforce of 5600 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 16.21, with a change in price of +7.77. Similarly, Qualtrics International Inc. recorded 4,064,140 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +75.15%.

XM’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for XM stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

XM Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Qualtrics International Inc. over the past 50 days is 94.12%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 88.89%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 78.11% and 74.52%, respectively, over the past 20 days.