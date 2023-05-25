Paychex Inc. (PAYX) Stock: A Year of Highs and Lows in the Market

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Paychex Inc.’s current trading price is -23.60% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 1.70%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $104.78 and $139.47 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.8 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 1.98 million over the last three months.

The present stock price for Paychex Inc. (PAYX) is $106.56. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $109.46 after an opening price of $109.07. The stock briefly fell to $108.06 before ending the session at $108.33.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Paychex Inc. experienced a somewhat shaky performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $139.47 on 08/18/22, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $104.78 on 04/26/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Paychex Inc. (PAYX) has experienced a quarterly decline of -3.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 39.29B and boasts a workforce of 16000 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 111.75, with a change in price of -8.81. Similarly, Paychex Inc. recorded 1,825,459 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -7.63%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for PAYX stands at 0.24. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.23.

PAYX Stock Stochastic Average

Paychex Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 14.94%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 17.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 46.24% and 61.90%, respectively.

PAYX Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The index has shown a price loss of -7.79% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a stronger performance of -13.21%. The price of PAYX fallen by 1.13% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.02%.