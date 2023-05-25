MNDY: Riding the Market Waves of Growth and Decline in 2023

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 34.66%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 75.97%. The price of MNDY fallen by 37.98% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 9.13%.

The stock price for monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) currently stands at $164.29. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $166.33 after starting at $154.91. The stock’s lowest price was $154.90 before closing at $157.62.

monday.com Ltd.’s market performance has been stable in recent times. The company’s stock hit a 1-year high of $171.89 on 02/15/23 and a low of $73.58 for the same time frame on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of MNDY Stock

Examining the 52-week high and low prices can provide valuable insights into a stock’s current status and future performance. monday.com Ltd.’s current trading price is -4.42% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 123.28%. The stock’s price range during this time has been between $73.58 and $171.89. The trading volume for the Technology sector company’s shares reached about 1.67 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.8 million over the last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

monday.com Ltd. (MNDY) has experienced a quarterly rise of 5.02% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 7.85B and boasts a workforce of 1549 employees.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 134.19, with a change in price of +43.35. Similarly, monday.com Ltd. recorded 780,622 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +35.84%.

MNDY’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MNDY stands at 0.00. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

MNDY Stock Stochastic Average

Today, monday.com Ltd.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 96.48%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 96.48%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 94.40% and 91.12% respectively.