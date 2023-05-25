McEwen Mining Inc.: -26.70% Growth from 52-Week Low, Yet Analysts Divided

The stock price for McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) currently stands at $7.33. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $7.85 after starting at $7.80. The stock’s lowest price was $7.26 before closing at $7.83.

McEwen Mining Inc. experienced a rather steady stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $10.00 on 04/13/23 and the lowest value was $2.81 on 08/22/22.

52-week price history of MUX Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. McEwen Mining Inc.’s current trading price is -26.70% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 160.85%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $2.81 and $10.00. In the Basic Materials sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.62 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.51 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) has experienced a quarterly rise of 30.20% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 343.63M and boasts a workforce of 520 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.50, with a change in price of +1.50. Similarly, McEwen Mining Inc. recorded 451,696 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +25.73%.

Examining MUX’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for MUX stands at 0.16. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.12.

MUX Stock Stochastic Average

McEwen Mining Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 8.83%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 3.78%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 15.91% and 19.81%, respectively.

MUX Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on their point of view. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 25.09%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 51.45%. The price of MUX leaped by -11.15% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.22%.