MCD Stock: Exploring McDonald’s Corporation’s Growth

The stock price for McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) currently stands at $285.92. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $287.115 after starting at $286.45. The stock’s lowest price was $284.58 before closing at $286.37.

McDonald’s Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $298.86 on 05/09/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $230.58 on 09/30/22.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of MCD Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. McDonald’s Corporation’s current trading price is -4.33% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 24.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $230.58 to $298.86. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the McDonald’s Corporation’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.26 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.55 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

McDonald’s Corporation (MCD) has experienced a quarterly rise of 7.17% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 207.69B and boasts a workforce of 150000 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for McDonald’s Corporation

As of right now, 21 analysts are rating McDonald’s Corporation as a BUY, 5 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 8 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 276.53, with a change in price of +19.99. Similarly, McDonald’s Corporation recorded 2,630,935 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +7.52%.

MCD Stock Stochastic Average

Today, McDonald’s Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 64.35%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 9.38%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 6.16% and 23.17% respectively.

MCD Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 8.50%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 4.15%. The price of MCD leaped by -1.92% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.57%.