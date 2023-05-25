MannKind Corporation (MNKD) Stock: Exploring a Year of Highs, Lows, and Trading Volume

Examining a stock’s 52-week price history, encompassing its low and high prices, can reveal much about its existing condition and potential future trajectory. MannKind Corporation’s current trading price is -17.80% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.86%. The stock’s price range over this period has fluctuated between $2.91 and $5.73. The company, operating within the financial sector, had a trading volume of approximately 3.6 million for the day, which was noticeably higher than the average daily share volume of 3.33 million over the last 3 months.

At present, MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has a stock price of $4.71. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $4.76 after an opening price of $4.63. The day’s lowest price was $4.54, and it closed at $4.66.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MannKind Corporation experienced a somewhat steady performance in the stock market. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high of $5.73 on 02/27/23, while the lowest price for the same period was registered at $2.91 on 10/13/22.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) has experienced a quarterly decline of -9.77% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.23B and boasts a workforce of 391 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 4.58, with a change in price of -0.66. Similarly, MannKind Corporation recorded 3,259,414 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.29%.

MNKD Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for MannKind Corporation over the last 50 days is 88.99%.This indicates a increase from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 88.99%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 89.87% and 92.49%, respectively.

MNKD Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -10.63%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 9.53%. Over the last 30 days, the price of MNKD has fallen by 21.08%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 3.52%.