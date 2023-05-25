LTCH’s Market Whiplash: 33.00% YTD Rise, 29.57% Rise in 30 Days

The stock price performance this year has been a mixed bag, which means people have different opinions about whether it’s been good or bad. Some may see it as optimistic, while others may view it as pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 33.00%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -6.51%. Over the last 30 days, the price of LTCH has fallen by 29.57%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 1.40%.

Latch Inc. (LTCH) currently has a stock price of $0.94. The stock saw a sharp increase in the last trading session, hitting a high of $1.05 after opening at $0.97. The lowest recorded price for the day was $0.8722 before it closed at $1.00.

Latch Inc. had a pretty Dodgy run when it comes to the market performance. Over the past year, the company’s stock reached a high of $2.36 on 05/27/22, while the lowest price during the same period was $0.49 on 03/10/23.

52-week price history of LTCH Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. Latch Inc.’s current trading price is -59.99% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 94.64%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.49 and $2.36. The Technology sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.16 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.4 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

Latch Inc. (LTCH) has experienced a quarterly rise of 23.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 137.24M and boasts a workforce of 440 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 0.8005, with a change in price of +0.2808. Similarly, Latch Inc. recorded 434,382 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +42.33%.

LTCH Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of Latch Inc. over the past 50 days is 49.56%. This is a increase compared to the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was recorded at 39.85%. Additionally, the Stochastic %K and %D values for the company were 46.87% and 49.21%, respectively, over the past 20 days.