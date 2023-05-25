INTR’s Market Seesaw: Yearly Gains & Recent Declines – What to Expect?

The performance of the stock price over the year has been up and down, leaving investors with either an optimistic or pessimistic outlook, depending on how they interpret the data. The index has shown a price gain of 3.38% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 5.38%. The price of INTR fallen by 52.17% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have slided -2.78%.

The present stock price for Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) is $2.45. In the last trading session, the stock made a considerable jump, reaching $2.38 after an opening price of $2.29. The stock briefly fell to $2.25 before ending the session at $2.29.

52-week price history of INTR Stock

Analyzing a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can offer important information about its present condition and future outlook. Inter & Co Inc.’s current trading price is -47.08% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 78.83%. The stock’s price range during this period has varied between$1.37 and $4.63. The Inter & Co Inc.’s shares, which operate in the Financial, saw a trading volume of around 1.23 million for the day, a figure considerably higher than their average daily volume of 0.35 million over last three months.

Market Capitalization vs. Financial Performance: A Comparative Study

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 16.67% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 970.32M and boasts a workforce of 4030 employees.

Inter & Co Inc.: Analysts’ Ratings Unveiled

As of right now, 9 analysts are rating Inter & Co Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Combining Moving Average and Trading Volume Data for Better Market Insight

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.03, with a change in price of +0.10. Similarly, Inter & Co Inc. recorded 379,960 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +4.01%.

INTR’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio Cause for Concern? An In-Depth Look

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a significant metric that provides insights into a company’s financial state and market presence. By dividing a company’s current liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio depicts the extent of debt used by a company to fund its assets relative to the value of its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for INTR stands at 0.03. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.03.

INTR Stock Stochastic Average

Inter & Co Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 89.75%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 86.70%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 76.60% and 75.44%, respectively.