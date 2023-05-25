Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) Stock: Navigating a Year of Stock Volatility

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s current trading price is -61.76% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 61.95%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $1.13 and $4.79 The company’s shares, which are part of the Industrials sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.66 million for the day, a number notably higher than the average daily volume of 0.17 million over the last three months.

At present, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has a stock price of $1.83. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $1.86 after an opening price of $1.68. The day’s lowest price was $1.615, and it closed at $1.54.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation experienced a rather shaky stock market performance. The highest value in the past year was recorded at $4.79 on 08/10/22 and the lowest value was $1.13 on 05/15/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) has experienced a quarterly decline of -17.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 21.58M and boasts a workforce of 330 employees.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation: What Analysts Are Saying

As of right now, 1 analyst is rating Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 0 analyst is recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 1.8996, with a change in price of -0.3288. Similarly, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation recorded 125,778 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -15.23%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GTEC stands at 0.45. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

GTEC Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 92.12%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 95.89%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 73.63% and 59.61%, respectively.

GTEC Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. Year to date metric has recorded a loss of -16.06%.However, over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -12.86%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GTEC has fallen by 27.62%. And in the last five days, it has surged by 45.24%.