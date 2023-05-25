Genius Group Limited (GNS) Stock: From Low to High in 52 Weeks

The 52-week high and low prices can offer valuable insights into a stock’s current standing and prospects for future performance. Genius Group Limited’s current trading price is -93.31% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 162.46%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $0.30 and $11.80 The company’s shares, which are part of the Consumer Defensive sector, had a trading volume of approximately 0.93 million for the day, a number notably lower than the average daily volume of 4.66 million over the last three months.

At present, Genius Group Limited (GNS) has a stock price of $0.79. In the previous session, the stock saw a rise, peaking at $0.84 after an opening price of $0.84. The day’s lowest price was $0.77, and it closed at $0.85.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

The market performance of Genius Group Limited’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $11.80 on 08/19/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $0.30 on 01/03/23.

Exploring Financial Performance and Market Capitalization: A Comprehensive Analysis

Genius Group Limited (GNS) has experienced a quarterly decline of -84.29% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 17.75M and boasts a workforce of 241 employees.

Analyzing Trading Volume and Moving Average Trends

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 2.5178, with a change in price of +0.4500. Similarly, Genius Group Limited recorded 14,170,022 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +132.35%.

Understanding Ticker ‘s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: An Analysis

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio serves as an important indicator of a company’s financial stability and market position. By dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, the D/E ratio reveals the degree to which a company relies on debt to finance assets compared to its shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for GNS stands at 0.38. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.26.

GNS Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Genius Group Limited’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 0.80%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 3.41%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 5.89% and 7.84%, respectively.

GNS Stock Price Performance Analysis

A mixed performance in the stock price over the year has left investors unsure of what to expect, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic. Year to date metric has recorded a gain of 139.18%.However, over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 60.90%. Over the last 30 days, the price of GNS has leaped by -18.79%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -11.81%.