Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Shares Reel: -75.89% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid 155.60M Market Cap

The stock price for Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) currently stands at $1.50. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $1.63 after starting at $1.63. The stock’s lowest price was $1.50 before closing at $1.58.

The market performance of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s stock has been turbulent in recent times. Over the last year, the company’s stock reached its highest point at $8.87 on 12/07/22, while the lowest value for the same duration was $1.12 on 04/26/23.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

52-week price history of ESPR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s current trading price is -83.15% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 33.48%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $1.12 and $8.87. In the Healthcare sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.68 million for the day, which was evidently lower than the average daily volume of 4.17 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (ESPR) has experienced a quarterly decline of -75.89% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 155.60M and boasts a workforce of 199 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

As of right now, 6 analysts are rating Esperion Therapeutics Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 1 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 1 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.7385, with a change in price of -4.7425. Similarly, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. recorded 3,179,697 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -76.12%.

ESPR Stock Stochastic Average

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 35.34%, as of today. This marks a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 44.05%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 59.25% and 67.16%, respectively.

ESPR Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. This year’s metric has recorded a Price decrease of -76.00%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a stronger performance of -78.61%. The price of ESPR fallen by 23.55% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -12.32%.