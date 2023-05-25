e.l.f. Beauty Inc. Inc. (ELF) Price Performance: The Role of Supply and Demand

The stock price performance for the year has been a mixed bag, indicating either a pessimistic or optimistic outlook depending on how you look at it. The index has shown a price gain of 84.32% this year. Over the last six months, there has been a weaker performance of 87.72%. The price of ELF fallen by 8.61% during the last 30 days period. For the last 5-days stocks have improved 12.49%.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has a current stock price of $101.93. During the previous trading session, the stock witnessed a notable rise, reaching a high of $86.71 after opening at $84.39. The stock’s low for the day was $83.80, and it eventually closed at $86.45.

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s stock has had a calm market performance. The 1-year high for the company’s stock was $97.03 on 05/25/23, and the lowest price during the same period was recorded at $20.89 on 05/26/22.

52-week price history of ELF Stock

The history of a stock’s 52-week high and low prices can provide important information about its current state and future potential. e.l.f. Beauty Inc.’s current trading price is 5.05% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 387.94%. The stock’s price range for this period has been between $20.89 and $97.03. The Consumer Defensive sector company’s shares saw a trading volume of about 1.9 million for the day, which was higher than the average daily volume of 0.94 million over the last three months.

The Connection Between Financial Performance and Market Capitalization

e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) has experienced a quarterly rise of 38.98% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 4.65B and boasts a workforce of 303 employees.

How Moving Averages and Trading Volume Data Work Together

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 75.82, with a change in price of +46.00. Similarly, e.l.f. Beauty Inc. recorded 952,414 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +83.18%.

ELF’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: A Comprehensive Review

A key metric for assessing a company’s financial well-being and market status is the debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio. This ratio is derived by dividing a company’s total liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, and it demonstrates the level of debt a company uses to support its assets relative to shareholder equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for ELF stands at 0.18. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.16.

ELF Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, the raw stochastic average of e.l.f. Beauty Inc. over the last 50 days is at 98.00%. This shows a increasee from the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was recorded at 96.69%. Further, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 41.38% and 21.64%, respectively.