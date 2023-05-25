Compass Inc.: Navigating Market Volatility with a 1.79 Debt-to-Equity Ratio

The stock of Compass Inc. (COMP) is currently priced at $3.72. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $3.90 after opening at $3.88. The day’s lowest price was $3.68 before the stock closed at $4.04.

Compass Inc. ‘s stock market performance has been somewhat erratic. The company’s stock reached a 1-year high price of $6.88 on 06/06/22, while the lowest value for the same period was recorded at $1.84 on 11/09/22.

52-week price history of COMP Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Compass Inc.’s current trading price is -45.93% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 102.17%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $1.84 to $6.88. In the Technology sector, the Compass Inc.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 2.37 million for the day, which was noticeably lower compared to the average daily volume of 9.2.79 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Compass Inc. (COMP) has experienced a quarterly rise of 1.92% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.77B and boasts a workforce of 3191 employees.

A Closer Look at Analysts’ Ratings for Compass Inc.

As of right now, 3 analysts are rating Compass Inc. as a BUY, 0 of the polled analysts branded the stock as an OVERWEIGHT, 3 analysts are recommending to HOLD this stock, 0 of them gave the stock UNDERWEIGHT rating, and 0 analyst is rating the stock as SELL.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 3.31, with a change in price of +1.52. Similarly, Compass Inc. recorded 2,947,566 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +69.09%.

Examining COMP’s Debt-to-Equity Ratio: What You Need to Know

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a crucial measure that sheds light on a company’s financial health and market standing. It is determined by dividing a company’s overall liabilities by its shareholders’ equity, showing the extent of a company’s debt usage in financing its assets compared to the shareholders’ equity. At the time of writing, the total D/E ratio for COMP stands at 0.56. Similarly, the long-term debt-to-equity ratio is also 0.00.

COMP Stock Stochastic Average

Today, Compass Inc.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days stands at 73.69%, indicating a rise from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 73.69%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values over the past 20 days were 85.89% and 91.02% respectively.

COMP Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors have been left with mixed emotions regarding the stock price performance over the year, as it’s been a mixed bag. The metric has seen a significant gain of 59.66% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a weaker performance of 37.78%. Over the past 30 days, the price of COMP has fallen by 44.19%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -7.46%.