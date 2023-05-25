Company’s Banking Stock: Dissecting a -60.57% Quarterly Revenue Decline Amid Growth

The stock of Hesai Group (HSAI) is currently priced at $8.11. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $9.69 after opening at $9.69. The day’s lowest price was $7.6601 before the stock closed at $9.37.

52-week price history of HSAI Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Hesai Group’s current trading price is -73.28% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 10.34%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $7.35 and $30.35. In the Consumer Cyclical sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 0.87 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 0.29 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Hesai Group (HSAI) has experienced a quarterly decline of -60.57% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 974.98M and boasts a workforce of 1020 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

HSAI Stock Stochastic Average

As of today, Hesai Group’s raw stochastic average for the last 50 days stands at 7.56%. This is a decline compared to the raw stochastic average of the previous 20 days, which was noted at 21.41%. Furthermore, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 47.61% and 47.11%, respectively.

HSAI Stock Price Performance Analysis

Investors’ outlook regarding the stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, with a range of optimism to pessimism depending on their perspective. The metric has seen a significant loss of -61.47% since the start of this calendar year. Over the past 30 days, the price of HSAI has leaped by -4.48%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by -2.99%.