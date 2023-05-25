Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.: Analyzing EBR Stock Trends

The stock of Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) is currently priced at $7.01. In the last session, the stock climbed significantly, topping out at $7.25 after opening at $7.22. The day’s lowest price was $6.99 before the stock closed at $7.20.

In terms of market performance, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. had a fairly uneven. The highest value for the stock in the past year was $10.39 on 11/04/22, and the lowest value was recorded at $5.67 on 03/23/23.

52-week price history of EBR Stock

Studying a stock’s 52-week price history, which includes both low and high prices, can help gauge its current status and potential future performance. Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s current trading price is -32.50% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 23.63%. The stock’s price range during the 52-week period has remained between $5.67 and $10.39. In the Utilities sector, the company’s shares saw a trading volume of around 2.82 million for the day, which was evidently higher than the average daily volume of 1.54 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. (EBR) has experienced a quarterly rise of 2.64% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 16.50B and boasts a workforce of 9670 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 7.00, with a change in price of -0.96. Similarly, Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. recorded 1,509,755 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of -12.05%.

EBR Stock Stochastic Average

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A.’s raw stochastic average for the past 50 days is presently 74.44%, as of today. This marks a increase from the raw stochastic average of the last 20 days, which was 50.00%. Additionally, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the past 20 days were 63.04% and 59.30%, respectively.

EBR Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price performance over the year has been a mixed bag, resulting in a range of outlooks from optimistic to pessimistic depending on the observer. The metric has seen a significant loss of -11.60% since the start of this calendar year. Looking back over the last six months, we can see a stronger performance of -18.30%. Over the past 30 days, the price of EBR has fallen by 4.01%. And in the last five days, it has fallen by 0.00%.