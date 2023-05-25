Cellebrite DI Ltd.: A Year of Highs, Lows, and Market Resilience

The stock price for Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) currently stands at $5.70. The stock experienced a substantial increase in the last session, hitting $5.84 after starting at $5.46. The stock’s lowest price was $5.37 before closing at $5.52.

Cellebrite DI Ltd. saw a rather consistency, in terms of market performance. The company’s stock reached its highest point at $6.22 on 03/09/23, while the lowest price for the same duration was marked at $3.80 on 10/03/22.

52-week price history of CLBT Stock

A stock’s 52-week high and low prices can reveal much about its current status and future trajectory. Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s current trading price is -8.43% away from its 52-week high, while its distance from the 52-week low is 50.00%. The stock’s price range during this period has spanned from $3.80 to $6.22. In the Technology sector, the Cellebrite DI Ltd.’s shares surpassed a trading volume of approximately 0.57 million for the day, which was noticeably higher compared to the average daily volume of 9.0.14 million over the past three months.

Market Capitalization and Financial Performance: An In-Depth Look

Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT) has experienced a quarterly decline of -4.68% in its revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year. Presently, the company has a total market capitalization of 1.08B and boasts a workforce of 1005 employees.

Making Sense of Trading Volume and Moving Average Data

Based on Barchart.com data, the company’s moving average over the 100-day period was 5.46, with a change in price of +1.20. Similarly, Cellebrite DI Ltd. recorded 187,484 in trading volume during the last 100 days, posting a change of +26.67%.

CLBT Stock Stochastic Average

Today’s raw stochastic average for Cellebrite DI Ltd. over the last 50 days is 51.61%.This indicates a decrease from the raw stochastic average of the past 20 days, which was 66.67%. Moreover, the company’s Stochastic %K and %D values for the last 20 days were 48.61% and 43.67%, respectively.

CLBT Stock Price Performance Analysis

The stock price’s performance over the year has been unpredictable, resulting in a mix of pessimistic and optimistic outlooks among investors. This year’s metric has recorded a Price increase of 30.73%. However, over the past six months, we’ve seen a weaker performance of 26.67%. The price of CLBT fallen by 3.45% over the last 30 days. And in the last five days, it has surged by 2.52%.